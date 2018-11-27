Download Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Google to Serve Ads Across Disney Properties Through New Partnership

By Matt Southern
Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 72
    SHARES
  • 248
    READS
Google to Serve Ads Across Disney Properties Through New Partnership

Google has formed a new global strategic partnership with The Walt Disney Company, which will allow Google to serve ads across Disney properties.

Disney will bring its entire global video and display business onto the Google Ad Manager.

That means Google Ad Manager is now Disney’s core ad technology platform.

Google will power advertising for Disney brands and properties, such as:

  • ABC
  • ESPN
  • Marvel
  • Pixar
  • Star Wars

Advertising channels will include live streaming and direct-to-consumer content offerings.

As a result of the partnership, Disney will be able to serve Google ads on the web, in mobile apps, through connected TVs, and during live events.

Philipp Schindler, Chief Business Officer at Google, says in an announcement:

“Together, we plan to build an advanced video experience for Disney that will transcend devices, platforms, and living rooms to bring the magic of premium video content into people’s hearts, minds, and screens—everywhere.”

For marketers, this means an unprecedented opportunity to get their ads seen by some of the largest audiences in entertainment and sports.

That’s all the information that has been released so far, but I assume there’s much more to come as this partnership develops.

CategoryNewsDigital Advertising

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement