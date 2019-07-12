Google to Display Customer Photos in Shopping Ads

Google is rolling out a feature that will allow retailers to display customer photos in Google Shopping ads.

A customer’s photo may be shown when the shopping ad includes a review left by the customer.

Customers will have the opportunity to upload a photo when leaving a review after receiving a product they ordered.

This will allow customers to show other shoppers what the product looks like in a real-life, non-promotional photo.

In turn, the photos may benefit retailers by encouraging more shoppers to buy the product. At the very least, the photos should help draw more attention to the ad.

It sounds like this will be completely optional on the customer’s end. They can upload a photo if they wish, or simply leave a review without a photo.

Although, as anyone who regularly reads reviews can tell you, enthusiastic customers are more than happy to show off their latest purchase in a picture.

When a customer chooses to upload a photo with their review it will be automatically sent to Google for inclusion in shopping ads. There is no extra work needed on the advertiser’s end.

In order for retailers to be eligible to display customer photos, they will need to work with one of a select number of third-party review platforms.

Currently, the review platforms that are participating in this program include Yotpo, PowerReviews, Bazaarvoice, and Influenster.

This should be a helpful feature for both advertisers and shoppers. It brings the Google Shopping experience closer in line to what customers expect in 2019.