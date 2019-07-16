Google to Discontinue the AdSense App for iOS and Android

Google is deprecating the AdSense app for iOS and Android in the coming months.

By the end of 2019, the apps will be completely removed from all app stores.

As Google discontinues the AdSense app, improvements will be rolling out to the AdSense mobile web interface.

So there will be a better mobile browser experience to switch over to when the AdSense app is no longer available.

Google says the decision to sunset the AdSense app was made after the company conducted a review of its mobile strategy.

In an announcement, the company states:

“By investing in a common web application that supports all platforms, we will be able to deliver AdSense features optimized for mobile much faster than we can today.”

It sounds like these improvements will be helpful to current mobile users, and may even appeal to those who access AdSense on desktop only.

There’s room to grow when it comes to AdSense on mobile. Google says only a third of users access AdSense from mobile devices

Although that’s still a fair amount of people who will be affected by these upcoming changes.

That’s all the information available at this point. More details about the improved web interface will be released later this year.