Google to Discontinue Classic Version of YouTube on Desktop

Google plans to discontinue YouTube’s older desktop interface as of March 2020, nearly three years after introducing the new version.

In August 2017, YouTube on desktop was overhauled with a material design-based interface. Until now, users still had the option to toggle back and forth between the old and new design.

YouTube has introduced many new features in the past few years, all of which are not available on the older desktop version. That’s why Google has decided to stop offering the now-outdated version of YouTube.

Starting next month, users will only be able to access the current version of YouTube. Those who are still using the older interface will begin seeing notifications advising them to switch to the new YouTube.

Google notes that users may need to update their browser if it’s not compatible with the latest version of YouTube. The aforementioned notification will advise whether or not that’s the case.

New Desktop Interface

YouTube introduced a new desktop interface in 2017, which was also the time it rolled out a new logo. Other notable changes to the interface include a “clean” material design, and features like dark mode.

From the original announcement:

“Our new look applies Material Design to YouTube and delivers a fresh, simple and intuitive user experience that lets content shine – because there’s nothing more important than the creators and videos we all love to watch. My favorite feature of this new desktop design is Dark Theme, which turns the background dark while you watch for a more cinematic look.”

Since then, YouTube has brought several new features to desktop such as live streaming, better support for vertical videos, and yet another refresh in 2019.

Needless to say, the old version of YouTube is long past its prime. Now is the time to make the switch, if you haven’t already.