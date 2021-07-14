Google Teams Up With GoDaddy

Yesterday, Google announced that they were teaming up with GoDaddy to help site owners get their products in front of more viewers.

The announcement was published on Google’s blog, specifying that merchants can more easily be present across the search engine in ‘just a few clicks’.

GoDaddy, which has more than 20 million customers, provides a variety of services for eCommerce merchants including:

Domain purchase

Website building

WordPress

Domain-based emails

Hosting

Web security

What Does The Partnership Involve?

The partnership works to help merchants get found by new customers across Google Shopping, Search (including Image Search), and YouTube.

More than that, GoDaddy merchants can add products ‘to Google’ from their online store and either promote them via a Smart Shopping campaign or make them eligible for free listings.

GoDaddy also released a press release yesterday, specifying that users who create their first Smart Shopping campaign may be eligible for $150 worth of ad credit provided by Google.

Eligible users will also have their advertising spend matched by Google to the value of £108.07.

Who Benefits From The Partnership?

There’s no specification on GoDaddy’s website as to whether there are limitations regarding which merchants can benefit from this partnership.

While merchants who already have shopping campaigns in operation won’t be able to make use of Google’s ad credits, it appears that current and new GoDaddy customers can enjoy an easier connection to Google products, assumedly more website visibility, and potentially increased traffic and sales.

Merchants aren’t the only ones who will benefit from this partnership. Google has specified that they want searchers to have more choice when it comes to finding unique products from new and smaller businesses online.

However, lesser-known brands will undoubtedly have to build incredibly strong trust signals to encourage customers to buy from them. While easier access to Google products is certainly welcome, merchants need to continue building relationships with potential customers to get them over the finish line.

A Beautiful Friendship

The partnership aims to create more visibility for online merchants and provide Google users with more shopping choices.

Greg Goldfarb, Vice President Commerce Products at GoDaddy, said of the partnership:

“Expanding our work with Google simplifies creating an ecommerce presence across Google surfaces and jumpstarts sales momentum by leveraging their best in class automated advertising solutions.”

And Google’s Director of Channel Partnerships, Adrian Maharaj, stated:

“By teaming up with GoDaddy, we are able to give even more merchants a way to get discovered across Google surfaces.”

GoDaddy Merchants May Not Be Able To Move Their Site To Another Provider

If you are planning on building your website with GoDaddy, be aware that you may not be able to transfer it to another hosting provider down the line.

However, the brand is transparent on this, specifying that if you build the site using the Website Builder you will not be able to ‘take the website with you’.

If you create your GoDaddy site with WordPress, you can download the files and install them with another hosting provider.