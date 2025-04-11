How To Install The Google Tag For Conversion Tracking

Tracking conversions in Google Ads isn’t optional if you care about making the most of your ad budget.

Without it, you’re flying blind, guessing what’s working and what’s wasting money.

The good news? Setting up the Google Tag for conversion tracking is easier than it used to be, giving advertisers multiple installation options to fit their needs.

Whether you’re setting it up for the first time or just need a refresher, here’s a step-by-step guide to getting the Google tag installed and firing correctly.

Step 1: Create A Conversion Action

Before getting to the details of the Google Tag, we need to start with creating a conversion action.

Why are conversion actions needed?

They’re vital pieces of data that:

Allow you to measure your ads’ performance by measuring users’ relevant conversion actions on your website.

Allow you to optimize your campaigns by analyzing conversion data.

Allow the algorithm to use these actions to learn who your best customers are and to find more of them.

To create a conversion action in your Google Ads account, navigate to Goals > Conversions > Summary. From there, click + Create conversion action:

Now, it’s time to decide what type of conversion actions to track. You can choose from:

Website.

App.

Phone calls.

Offline conversions (imported from other connecting sources).

Additionally, Google offers different conversion categories to better group what you’re measuring, and why. The conversion categories in Google include:

Purchase.

Signup.

Download.

Subscribe.

Phone call lead.

Submit lead form.

Book appointment.

Request quote.

Contact.

Add to cart.

Begin checkout.

Get directions.

In-app ad revenue.

Page view.

Outbound click.

You can create a conversion action from Web and App events within Google Ads, or you can set them up manually.

If you choose to use Web and App events from Google Analytics, you won’t have to make any changes to your code.

If you choose to set up a conversion action manually, you’ll need to add an event snippet to your website code.

Step 2: Installing The Google Tag

There are three main components of establishing the Google tag:

Installing the Google tag.

Adding conversion event snippets (if creating conversion actions manually).

Verifying the Google tag.

How To Install The Google Tag

In the Google Ads interface, locate the option to set up the tag. Navigate to Tools > Data Manager.

From there, you’ll see the first option for the Google tag.

In the example above, I’ve already got the Google tag set up. If you don’t, you’ll click on + Connect Product to set it up.

The Google tag can be installed in two different ways:

Install with a website builder or content management system (CMS) like Wix, Shopify, etc.

Manually.

If installing manually, you’ll need to copy the code displayed on the screen. Paste it on every page of your website immediately after the <head> element.

It’s important not to add more than one Google Tag to each page.

After you’ve added it, you can test the website to verify that it’s working.

Lastly, if your team uses Google Tag Manager, you can add the Google Tag via the Google Tag Manager for additional features. This is helpful if you need to manage multiple tags.

Adding The Conversion Event Snippet(s)

If the Google Tag was installed with a website builder or CMS, you can skip this step!

If you’ve added the Google Tag manually, this is an essential step you can’t skip.

In the Google Tag section of Google Ads, navigate to Details to see the event snippet.

From there, you’ll choose how to track conversions:

Page loads.

Clicks.

The code can either be downloaded or copied directly from the page.

Finally, you’ll paste the code within the “<head>” section of your conversion page(s). This is important if that conversion snippet is to be measured on multiple pages.

Verifying The Google Tag

If you didn’t verify your tag setup earlier, now’s the best time to verify – especially if you installed the tag manually and used conversion event snippets.

In the Google Tag section of Google Ads, go to the Admin section of your tag and scroll down to Launch Tag Assistant.

This will open a new tab, where you’ll input your website URL, then click Connect.

From there, the Google Tag Assistant debug will confirm if the tag is placed correctly or if further action is needed.

Accurate Tracking Is Essential

Once your Google Tag is up and running, conversion data starts rolling in, giving you real insights into how your ads perform.

No more guessing if your campaigns are paying off – you’ll have the data to prove it.

Just remember: If your site changes (like a new checkout flow or different URL structures), revisit your tracking setup to make sure nothing breaks. And if you ever wonder why conversions look low, start by testing the tag – it’s usually something simple.

You’re now one step closer to achieving your campaign goals with accurate measurement.

More Resources:

Featured Image: UnderhilStudio/Shutterstock