Google Shopping Hacks To Upgrade Your Ecommerce Marketing Strategy In 2023 [Webinar]

Online shopping is the way of the world now – we all do it!

That’s where your connection to shoppers through Google Shopping comes in.

By allowing consumers to easily search and shop across a variety of advertised e-retailers in one location, Google Shopping allows you to get directly in front of targeted, high-intent customers.

So how can you start implementing Google Shopping into your marketing strategy, or optimize current campaigns, to expand your reach and grow your business?

What are some common mistakes and pitfalls you should avoid? (Especially as cost-per-click [CPC] prices continue to increase.)

In this upcoming webinar, we’ll share some helpful hacks for digital marketers and ecommerce business owners, like you, to master the Google Shopping platform and improve your return on ad spend (ROAS).

Key Takeaways:

How to be more granular and bid smarter on your ads.

Which key factors to focus on, in addition to CPC.

Ways to grow sales at the same ROAS (using long-tail keywords & more).

Join Malin Blomberg, CEO of Bidbrain and Google Shopping expert, as she walks you through the dos and don’ts of Google Shopping ads and how to maximize conversion value.

