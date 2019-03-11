Google Shopping Ads to Automatically Appear in Google Images

Google Images is now a default placement option for Google Ads users who are running shopping ads.

An email went out late last week to inform advertisers of this change.

Previously, users had to manually opt-in to the Search Partner Network in order to have shopping ads displayed in Google Images.

The images section of Google search was previously part of the Search Partner Network. Now it’s part of Google’s own search network.

What’s most important for Google Ads users to know about this change is that shopping ads will now start to appear on Google Images.

The change is automatic and advertisers will not need to make any manual adjustments to their campaign settings.

Not only is it automatic but it appears to be mandatory. Google Ads users cannot opt out of this change.

Google emphasized that as being a good thing, stating in the email:

“If your campaigns are not currently opted into the Search Partner Network – your ads will start showing on Google Images and as a result there may be a 3-10% increase in traffic at lower cost-per-click and comparable conversion rates.”

Even if advertisers do see a traffic increase, it’s fair to question whether they’ll be receiving the same quality of traffic.

It’s not unreasonable to assume that traffic from Google Shopping is more inclined to buy compared to traffic from Google Images.

Here’s another important piece of information for advertisers with regards to this change.

Changes to Shopping Campaign Traffic Data

Google Ads users with shopping campaigns should be aware that they may see a decrease in traffic from Search Partner Network.

With Google Images moving out of the Search Partner Network, traffic from image search will now be attributable to Search Network.

So the decrease in traffic from Search Partner Network will be offset with an increase in traffic from Search Network.

Google’s Full Email to Advertisers

The full email Google is sending out can be read in full below: