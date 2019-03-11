Google Shopping Ads to Automatically Appear in Google Images

Google Images is now a default placement option for Google Ads users who are running shopping ads.
An email went out late last week to inform advertisers of this change.
Previously, users had to manually opt-in to the Search Partner Network in order to have shopping ads displayed in Google Images.
The images section of Google search was previously part of the Search Partner Network. Now it’s part of Google’s own search network.
What’s most important for Google Ads users to know about this change is that shopping ads will now start to appear on Google Images.
The change is automatic and advertisers will not need to make any manual adjustments to their campaign settings.
Not only is it automatic but it appears to be mandatory. Google Ads users cannot opt out of this change.
Google emphasized that as being a good thing, stating in the email:
“If your campaigns are not currently opted into the Search Partner Network – your ads will start showing on Google Images and as a result there may be a 3-10% increase in traffic at lower cost-per-click and comparable conversion rates.”
Even if advertisers do see a traffic increase, it’s fair to question whether they’ll be receiving the same quality of traffic.
It’s not unreasonable to assume that traffic from Google Shopping is more inclined to buy compared to traffic from Google Images.
Here’s another important piece of information for advertisers with regards to this change.
Changes to Shopping Campaign Traffic Data
Google Ads users with shopping campaigns should be aware that they may see a decrease in traffic from Search Partner Network.
With Google Images moving out of the Search Partner Network, traffic from image search will now be attributable to Search Network.
So the decrease in traffic from Search Partner Network will be offset with an increase in traffic from Search Network.
Google’s Full Email to Advertisers
The full email Google is sending out can be read in full below:
Google Images is now a part of the Search Network for Shopping ads
Hello,
Google Images is a visually rich surface and a key part of millions of users’ shopping journeys every day. Users frequently turn to Google Images for idea exploration, how-to guidance, product discovery and visual imagery related to key shopping categories like fashion, home and beauty.
We are excited to announce that we will be integrating Google Images into our core Search Network in late March. This means Shopping ads, that you are already familiar with, will now automatically be eligible* to appear in Google Images results when users are searching for relevant keywords.
What this means for your Shopping campaigns:
All of your Shopping ads will be automatically eligible* to serve on Google Images. You will no longer have to opt into the Search Partner Network to show Shopping ads on Google Images.
*For Europe only: if you are unsure what surfaces your ads show on, please check with your CSS.
If your campaigns currently run on the Search Partner Network – you may see a decrease in traffic coming in from Search Partner Network and an increase in traffic coming from the Search Network. This is because Google Images was previously a part of the Search Partner Network. Note: Historical Google Images traffic will not be re-categorized from the Search Partner Network to Search Network.
If your campaigns are not currently opted into the Search Partner Network – your ads will start showing on Google Images and as a result there may be a 3-10% increase in traffic at lower cost-per-click and comparable conversion rates.
Sincerely,
The Google Ads Team