Google Shares Sneak Peek At New Advertising Features

Google shares a preview of new advertising features it will be announcing at Google Marketing Live on May 24.

These features represent what the Google Ads team has been working on during the first few months of 2022.

Advertisers can look forward to enhancing their marketing efforts with these upcoming additions to Google Ads.

Improvements To Responsive Display Ads

Google’s responsive display ads, which adapt advertising creative to fit different sizes of ad units, are getting upgraded.

Mobile Layouts

All-new, mobile-first layouts for responsive display ads will be able to accommodate any portrait image or video asset.

Responsive display ads are capable of automatically generating video out of static creative. This will allow advertisers to access full-screen mobile ad inventory when mobile-first layouts become available.

Machine Learning

The whole process of generating ads to fit different formats and device types is getting sped up with machine learning.

In a blog post, Google explains what machine learning will bring to responsive display ads:

“By using machine learning to speed up the design and iteration process, you can deliver engaging display ads faster than ever. Simply put, upload a few images, videos, and headlines, and we’ll automatically create and test visually striking ad combinations that fit millions of possible ad placements and, most importantly, deliver results.”

Google’s testing shows that advertisers see twice the conversions, on average, when adding a responsive display ad to an ad group with a static display ad.

Image Uncropping

Google Ads will employ machine learning to uncrop images in product ads.

Image uncropping seamlessly expands images to fill available so you’re not left with white borders.

An example of product ads with and without image uncropping is shown below:

This will be an automatic improvement, which means no manual changes required on the part of advertisers.

More information about the improvements coming to responsive display ads will be revealed at Google Marketing Live on May 24.

Creative Inspiration Hub

Available now, Google has developed a home on the web to seek inspiration for advertising creative.

Google has brought together some of the most successful creative assets from across Google Ads and showcased them in a new creative inspiration hub.

There you’ll see real-life examples of ads that worked for businesses across Discovery, Display, Apps, and YouTube campaigns.

Google hopes this will help you find ways to take your campaigns even further.

Source: Think With Google

Featured Image: Javier Brosch/Shutterstock