Google Search Console Updates Discover Report With Chrome Data

Google is updating the Discover report in Search Console to include data from the Chrome mobile browser.

Previously, Search Console’s Discover report was limited to data from the Google app on Android and iOS.

Another place people routinely access Google Discover is when they open a new tab in Chrome. Until now that data hasn’t been included in Search Console.

Google says Discover data from Chrome will be added to Search Console over the course of the next few months.

Look for the data to appear gradually in your Search Console Discover performance report.

With new data being added, be advised that your site’s reported traffic levels may increase from where they were previously.

Another update Google is rolling out gradually is a new origin referrer for Discover traffic from Chrome.

The new origin referrer https://www.google.com/ is replacing the previous www.googleapis.com/auth/chrome-content-suggestions referrer.

