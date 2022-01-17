Google Search Console has a new report dedicated to evaluating Page Experience criteria on the desktop versions of webpages.

This report can help you prepare for the launch of the page experience algorithm update on desktop, which will begin rolling out in February and finish at the end of March.

In an announcement on Twitter, Google states:

“To support the upcoming rollout of page experience ranking to desktop, Search Console now has a dedicated desktop section in its Page Experience report to help site owners understand Google’s ‘good page experience’ criteria.”

The desktop report can be accessed from the Page Experience tab in Search Console, directly underneath the mobile report.

It looks identical to the mobile report, with the exception of the Mobile Usability section.

Mobile Usability is not among the criteria for achieving a “Good” page experience score on desktop, so it has been omitted from the report.

Aside from Mobile Usability, the page experience update on desktop is built using the same ranking signals as the mobile update.

More About Google Page Experience On Desktop

Google has confirmed the three Core Web Vitals metrics: LCP, FID, and CLS, and their associated thresholds will apply for desktop ranking.

Other aspects of page experience signals, such as HTTPS security and absence of intrusive interstitials, will remain the same as well.

To see exactly how the mobile and desktop updates differ, see the chart below:

Source: Google Search Central on Twitter

Featured Image: Piscine26/Shutterstock