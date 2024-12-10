Google Search Console Update: No More Analytics Data

Google has announced an update to Search Console Insights that will be rolled out to all properties.

The main change in this update is the removal of metrics from Google Analytics, meaning the tool will now focus solely on data from Search Console.

The update aims to simplify the user experience in Search Console Insights by consolidating data from a single source.

In a statement, Google says:

“With this change, we’re focusing on data from Search Console, no longer including metrics from Google Analytics. We hope this makes it easier to look up the details from Search Console Insights.”

While this change streamlines the tool, people seeking analytics data will need to access it separately.

Google Analytics Data Still Available

Search Console Insights will no longer include data from Google Analytics. However, you can still access these metrics directly through the Google Analytics platform.

This change means you won’t lose access to important data points but must use the dedicated Google Analytics interface to view them.

Rolling Out To All Properties

Google has confirmed that an updated version of Search Console Insights will soon be available for all properties.

The rollout is in progress, so you can expect to see these changes in your Search Console Insights dashboard shortly.

Featured Image: IB Photography/Shutterstock