Google Search Console to Report on Data Related to Product Rich Results

Google is adding new data to Search Console giving retailers insight into the performance of product rich results in Google Search.

The data can be found in a new Search Appearance in the Search Console performance report, which captures stats such as total clicks, impressions, average click-through rate, and average position.

Websites that are eligible to appear in Google’s product search results will find a new Search Appearance type called “Product results.”

“Website owners need to understand the impact of these rich results. The Google Search Console Performance report provides key metrics like clicks and impressions to help webmasters understand and optimize the performance of their website results on Google Search. These metrics can further be segmented by device, geography and queries.”

Data can be segmented to discover, for example, how shopping traffic changes over time and which search queries product results show up for. You can drill down the data even further to figure out how much traffic comes specifically from rich data like price, availability, etc.