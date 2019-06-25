Google Search Console’s Testing Tools Gain Two New Features

Google is rolling out two new features for the rich results, AMP, and URL testing tools in Search Console.

These tools check for the correct implementation of code and structured data markup

Now, users will be able to fix errors and run experiments even faster. The tools will now be able to:

Search within the markup

Copy specific sections of code for tweaking

When you test a URL and find a structured data error, for example, you can now find the exact piece of code containing the error.

From there you can copy it, tweak it, paste it back in, and re-test it.

An example is shown in the GIF shared by Google below:

🎈New feature landing in the Search Console URL testing tools (like the AMP Test, Rich Results & URL inspection tool): 1️⃣ Search within the markup 🔎

2️⃣ Copy the code & tweak it! 📝 This makes 🔭 checking the rendered markup and 🛠experimenting with it quicker & easier! 😎 pic.twitter.com/AVe90L5zF2 — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) June 24, 2019