Google Search Console's Testing Tools Gain Two New Features

Matt Southern
Matt Southern
Google Search Console’s Testing Tools Gain Two New Features

Google is rolling out two new features for the rich results, AMP, and URL testing tools in Search Console.

These tools check for the correct implementation of code and structured data markup

Now, users will be able to fix errors and run experiments even faster. The tools will now be able to:

  • Search within the markup
  • Copy specific sections of code for tweaking

When you test a URL and find a  structured data error, for example, you can now find the exact piece of code containing the error.

From there you can copy it, tweak it, paste it back in, and re-test it.

An example is shown in the GIF shared by Google below:

