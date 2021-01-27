Google Search Console Sending Messages With Errors

Google is advising site owners a message that was recently sent via Search Console may contain errors due to a known bug.

Google Search Console is sending emails recommending the use of domain properties, emphasizing how much data is missing without one.

The email begins with a headline that highlights the amount impressions data a site’s reports can gain with a verified domain property.

Many of these messages were received with a glaring error at the beginning where the site’s URL either had a few characters missing or was completely wrong.

In some cases people were getting these messages for domains they don’t have ownership of in Search Console.

This was a topic of discussion throughout the day on SEO Twitter as many in the community shared examples of the emails they received.

Got three such GSC emails for domain names where the first letter of the domain is missing. Definitely a bug. — Barry Adams 📰 (@badams) January 27, 2021

I got one for https://t.co/ZsQdwLIcZU. I wish I owned that! pic.twitter.com/mB8nyaXyvF — Barry Adams 📰 (@badams) January 27, 2021

Google confirms a bug caused these messages to be sent with the wrong URLs. But the information in the message is still relevant.

Messages Still Relevant Despite Error

Google confirms the error only impacts the domain name. The information is otherwise accurate.

Here’s Google’s notice on the subject:

We recently sent out messages recommending domain properties in Search Console. Unfortunately, some were sent with a few characters missing in the beginning of the domain name. This is from a bug on our side and only affects the text URL shown in the message. — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) January 27, 2021

Advertisement Continue Reading Below