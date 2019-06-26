Advertisement

Google Search Console Offers Three New Sets of Googlebot Crawling Data

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
Google Search Console Offers Three New Sets of Googlebot Crawling Data

Google has updated Search Console with new sets of data to help people understand how their site is crawled by Googlebot.

These updates are being rolled out as part of Google’s mobile-first indexing initiative.

Now, people can learn which version of Googlebot is primarily crawling their site. They can also find out the primary crawler used for specific reports, and the exact date when their site was switched to mobile-first indexing.

Here’s more information about each of these new data sets.

Primary Googlebot Crawler

Google is now going to show users which version of Googlebot is crawling their site most of the time.

This information can be found in the settings panel:

Google Search Console Offers Three New Sets of Googlebot Crawling Data

If the primary crawler is “Googlebot Smartphone,” then that’s a sure indication your site has been moved to mobile-first indexing.

Google will also indicate which crawler was used to collect data for specific reports.

Google Search Console Offers Three New Sets of Googlebot Crawling Data

In theory, the primary crawler for reports should match the overall primary crawler for the site.

Date of Mobile-First Indexing Switch

Google will now include an annotation on reports indicating when a site was moved to mobile-first indexing.

Google Search Console Offers Three New Sets of Googlebot Crawling Data

No more guessing when your site made the switch. Now you’ll have the exact date included in your reports.

CategoryNewsTools
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next