Google Search Console: New Report Details Content Growth

Google has rolled out an upgrade to Search Console, offering enhanced content performance insights for properties not linked to a Google Analytics account.

This new feature includes a “growing content” report, which displays impression and clicks growth changes for top-performing content over a specific date range.

This report showcases the ‘growth’ of content, as determined by an increase in impressions or clicks when comparing the data from one period to the next.

Google confirms the new features are live and showing up for sites not connected to a Google Analytics property.

The company commented on the upgrade on Twitter, saying:

“Search Console Insights got an upgrade for properties that are not associated with Google Analytics. This includes new content performance insights, such as your site’s most popular and most trending pieces of content on Search.”

These upgrades provide additional reporting, analytics, and insights, which can be crucial in understanding how Google Search interacts with your content.

The new report may offer more content ideas and ways to understand and interact with your customers, ultimately leading to potential improvements to your website.

Understanding Google Associations

An association is a connection between a Search Console property and a property in another Google service.

For example, a Search Console property could be linked with a Google Analytics property, enabling data from both products to be combined and shown in Search Console Insights.

Several items other than a Google Analytics property can be associated with Search Console.

For example, you could have an associated Chrome Web Store account, Android Play Store app, Play Console Developer account, Google Ads account, or Google Assistant Actions Console project.

Associations can be created and managed by owners of a Search Console property. The ‘Associations settings page’ shows a site’s active and pending associations.

Note that when an association is removed, its history is lost.

In Conclusion

This Search Console upgrade demonstrates Google’s commitment to providing valuable insights to all users, regardless of their association with Google Analytics.

With the introduction of this new report, marketers have even more tools to understand and improve their content performance on Google Search.

Featured image generated by the author using Midjourney.