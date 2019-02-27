Google Search Console Makes it Easy to See All Data for a Whole Domain

Google is introducing domain properties in Search Console, which makes it easy to track all data for a whole domain.

This includes the http, https, www, non-www, and m-dot versions of a website. It also includes subdomains.

Here are some examples of domain properties and what they aggregate:

Previously, site owners would have had to verify each of those properties individually.

Even if you went through the trouble of doing that, reading the data would be challenging since it was so fragmented.

Domain properties aim to solve that problem:

“Domain properties show data for all URLs under the domain name, including all protocols, subdomains, and paths. They give you a complete view of your website across Search Console, reducing the need to manually combine data.”

Here’s how to set it up.

How to Add a Domain Property to Search Console

Those who already have DNS verification set up have nothing further to do. Search Console will automatically create domain properties over the next few weeks.

Otherwise, follow these steps:

Click the property selector dropdown in any Search Console page.

Select + Add property on the dropdown menu

on the dropdown menu Choose Domain property

Specify the domain to cover

Prove ownership of the domain with DNS verification

Google recommends domain properties whenever possible going forward.

Note that a domain property is atomic. That means contains data for all included URLs during the entire lifetime of the property.

After adding a domain property for the first time, data should begin to appear within a few days.

