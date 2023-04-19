Google Search Console Launches “Subscribed Content” Report

Google is rolling out a new report in Search Console designed to aid publishers using the Reader Revenue Manager platform.

The new rich results status report, dubbed “Subscribed Content,” will provide valuable insights into traffic coming from search queries and help publishers fix structured data issues.

The goal is to help publishers better understand and engage their audience and leverage the power of Google’s search ecosystem.

We're happy to update that Search Console is launching a new rich results status report, "Subscribed content", to help Reader Revenue Manager publishers measure their traffic from Search queries and fix their structured data https://t.co/66ZP0DOwrJ — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) April 19, 2023

Google’s Reader Revenue Manager

Google’s Reader Revenue Manager is a product that aims to facilitate audience engagement and revenue generation for publishers.

It provides various tools and solutions to help publishers manage subscriptions, contributions, and paywalls, ultimately increasing reader revenue.

The platform includes features such as “Subscriptions or Contributions in 2-Clicks,” which simplifies the process of monetizing content by allowing publishers to choose the revenue model that suits them best.

This functionality ensures a fast and secure checkout process, eliminating payment friction for readers and reducing surprise fees.

Beyond Monetization: Strengthening Brand Value

The Reader Revenue Manager is focused on monetization and strengthening the brand value of publishers.

By driving traffic to publishers’ content and highlighting it in relevant contexts across Google’s products, the platform aims to reinforce brand awareness and loyalty among readers.

The platform allows publishers to access their readers’ opted-in contact information directly to enhance the connection between publishers and their audience.

Importantly, the data collected is private, secure, and not processed by Google, ensuring a strong and trustworthy relationship between publishers and their readers.

Enhancing User Experience For Subscribers

Forgotten passwords and usernames can be a significant barrier to accessing subscription-based content.

To address this issue, the Reader Revenue Manager ensures that readers are automatically signed in to the publisher’s website using their Google accounts.

This feature removes paywall frustrations and improves the overall user experience for subscribers.

Easy Implementation For Publishers

The Reader Revenue Manager is designed to be accessible to publishers of all sizes and technical skill levels.

The onboarding process is streamlined and doesn’t require coding experience, making it easy for publishers to implement and benefit from the platform.

The platform has already shown promising results for participating publishers. French newspaper Le Monde saw a 45% increase in subscribers, while Rappahannock Media LLC, a U.S. publisher, gained 540 active contributors since launching with the Reader Revenue Manager.

Whether a publisher is just starting its reader revenue business or already has an established paywall, the Reader Revenue Manager is a tool that can help grow publications and enhance reader relationships.

As Google continues to develop and roll out features such as the “Subscribed Content” report, the Reader Revenue Manager platform is becoming an increasingly valuable asset for publishers seeking to thrive in the digital age.

Featured Image: IB Photography/Shutterstock