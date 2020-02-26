Google Lets Users Download Complete Sets of Data From Search Console

Google is upgrading Search Console giving users the ability to download complete sets of data from reports.

Previously, Search Console only allowed users to download specific table views. In addition to exporting more and better data, Search Console reports will be easier to read once they’re downloaded.

This change is being made in response to requests from Search Console users and is available to take advantage of immediately.

Here are more details about the change.

More & Better Data in Search Console

When exporting data from an enhancement report, Search Console will give users full data behind the charts versus just the details table.

For users, this means being being able to download the following:

A list of issues and their affected pages.

A daily breakdown of pages, their status, and impressions received by them on Google Search results.

If exporting data from a specific drill-down view, Search Console will provide details describing this view.

Users can choose to export report data in either Google Sheets or Excel format, which will come with two tabs. If exported as a CSV then Search Console will provide a zip file with two files inside.

Google provides the following example of a dataset downloaded from the AMP status report:

Note that in an actual report the title will contain the domain name, the name of the report, and the date it was exported.

Downloading data from performance reports has also been improved with the ability to download content from all tabs with one click. This includes:

Queries

Pages

Countries

Devices

Search appearances

Dates

Along with the above data, Search Console will provide an extra tab called “Filters,” showing which filters were applied when the data was exported.

Here’s an example of what an exported performance report will look like:

As mentioned, these changes are live as of now.

Source: Google