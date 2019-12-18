Advertisement

Google Search Console Can More Accurately Report on Indexed Pages

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
Google Search Console Can More Accurately Report on Indexed Pages

Google Search Console has been updated with the ability to report more accurately on indexed pages in the Index Coverage report.

This update actually occurred on December 15, but Google just announced the change today via Twitter.

There’s also an annotation on the Index Coverage report itself stating that “an event has occurred” on December 15 that may affect data in the report. The annotation links to a data anomalies page with further information:

“The Index Coverage report can now more accurately report on indexed pages. Because of this, some pages that were Crawled – currently not indexed are now known to be indexed. As a result, you may see a transfer of pages from Excluded to Valid state. This does not reflect any changes in your site, but a more accurate accounting system.”

This change will affect data in the Index Coverage report from December 15 onward.

CategoryNewsTools
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next