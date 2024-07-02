Google Search Console Bug: Performance Reports Delayed

Google Search Console tool is experiencing delays updating the Search Performance report, the company has announced.

The Search Performance report shows how often a site appears in search results, how many clicks it gets, and its average position.

This issue makes current data inaccessible, with the latest update occurring over 48 hours ago.

Google has acknowledged the issue in a statement but hasn’t given details on the cause or when it might be resolved.

We have been experiencing latency issues with the Search Performance reports (https://t.co/20FUbv9Jm4). We're working to solve this soon and will update here when the issues are resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) July 2, 2024

Why SEJ Cares

Latency issues can lead to delayed or inaccurate data, making identifying trends, tracking progress, and promptly addressing any concerns challenging.

Websites need timely access to performance metrics to manage online presence and maintain a competitive edge in search results.

How This May Impact You

The latency issues affecting the Search Performance reports will affect your ability to access timely data and make informed decisions based on current information.

This could potentially lead to missed opportunities to identify sudden changes in search performance or promptly address any negative trends.

This article will be updated to provide the latest details as more information becomes available.

Featured Image: Aumpattarawut/Shutterstock