Google Says Goodbye to the Old Search Console

Google is officially sunsetting the old version of Search Console. Users who try to access the old version will be redirected to relevant pages in the new Search Console.

There is still no 1-to-1 replacement for every old tool and report in Search Console, so Google will still be keeping these alive for now:

Remove URLs tool

Crawl stats report

Robots.txt testing tool

URL Parameters tool

International targeting

Google analytics association

Data highlighter tool

Messages report

Crawl rate settings

Email preferences

Web tools

Google will continue to work on making the above tools and reports available in the new Search Console. However, Google recently stated that users shouldn’t expect all tools to be ported over to the new version.

Google paid tribute to the occasion by gathering its team for a group photo in front of the old Search Console interface.

Those who wish to pay their own tributes to the old Search Console are encouraged to post memories on Twitter using the #SCmemories hashtag.