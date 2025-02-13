Subscribe
Google Rolls Out ‘Veo 2’ Video Generation For YouTube Shorts

YouTube upgrades Dream Screen with Google's Veo 2 video generation model, enabling faster AI-generated backgrounds and standalone clips.

  • YouTube has upgraded Dream Screen with Veo 2 AI model for better video generation.
  • The feature enables faster creation of AI backgrounds and standalone clips for YouTube Shorts.
  • The initial rollout covers US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Google has introduced an upgraded version of its Dream Screen feature on YouTube Shorts, powered by the newly announced Veo 2 video generation model.

This upgrade allows users to create AI-powered backgrounds and standalone video clips more efficiently.

Background: Dream Screen & Veo 2

Dream Screen allows users to input a text prompt and generate AI-driven backgrounds for YouTube Shorts. With the new Veo 2 integration, creators can expect:

  • Faster Generation: Videos and images are produced more quickly.
  • Higher Quality: The model supports a wider range of subjects and more detailed visual output.
  • New Capabilities: Users can generate standalone video clips for Shorts in addition to backgrounds.

Veo 2 is rolling out to users in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans to extend access to other regions in the future.

Here’s an example of what a clip created with Veo 2 looks like:

How To Use Dream Screen With Veo 2

Generating Video Backgrounds

  1.  Select the Shorts camera within the YouTube app.
  2. Tap the Green Screen option, then select Dream Screen.
  3. Type a short description of the desired background.
  4. Dream Screen will provide a selection of AI-generated image or video backgrounds.
  5. Choose the background you like most and incorporate it into your Short.

Creating Standalone Clips

  1. Open Shorts Camera & Media Picker: Tap the lower-left icon to open the media picker.
  2. Tap “Create”: Enter a prompt describing the desired content.
  3. Select Format: Choose from the generated image or video options.
  4. Edit Length: Drag the edges of the clip to adjust the duration.
  5. Add To Short: Tap “Done” to embed the newly generated footage into your existing Short or use it within a new one.

See a demonstration in the video below.

Google notes that SynthID watermarks and clear labels will be applied to AI-generated material to indicate its origin.

Looking Ahead

Adding Veo 2 to Dream Screen can help creators make professional-looking visuals without additional resources.

Google is rolling out this feature to users in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans to expand to other regions later.

