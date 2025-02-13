Google Rolls Out ‘Veo 2’ Video Generation For YouTube Shorts

Google has introduced an upgraded version of its Dream Screen feature on YouTube Shorts, powered by the newly announced Veo 2 video generation model.

This upgrade allows users to create AI-powered backgrounds and standalone video clips more efficiently.

Background: Dream Screen & Veo 2

Dream Screen allows users to input a text prompt and generate AI-driven backgrounds for YouTube Shorts. With the new Veo 2 integration, creators can expect:

Faster Generation : Videos and images are produced more quickly.

: Videos and images are produced more quickly. Higher Quality : The model supports a wider range of subjects and more detailed visual output.

: The model supports a wider range of subjects and more detailed visual output. New Capabilities: Users can generate standalone video clips for Shorts in addition to backgrounds.

Veo 2 is rolling out to users in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans to extend access to other regions in the future.

Here’s an example of what a clip created with Veo 2 looks like:

How To Use Dream Screen With Veo 2

Generating Video Backgrounds

Select the Shorts camera within the YouTube app. Tap the Green Screen option, then select Dream Screen. Type a short description of the desired background. Dream Screen will provide a selection of AI-generated image or video backgrounds. Choose the background you like most and incorporate it into your Short.

Creating Standalone Clips

Open Shorts Camera & Media Picker: Tap the lower-left icon to open the media picker. Tap “Create”: Enter a prompt describing the desired content. Select Format: Choose from the generated image or video options. Edit Length: Drag the edges of the clip to adjust the duration. Add To Short: Tap “Done” to embed the newly generated footage into your existing Short or use it within a new one.

See a demonstration in the video below.

Google notes that SynthID watermarks and clear labels will be applied to AI-generated material to indicate its origin.

Looking Ahead

Adding Veo 2 to Dream Screen can help creators make professional-looking visuals without additional resources.

Google is rolling out this feature to users in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans to expand to other regions later.