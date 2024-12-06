Start Now with $0 Migration
Google Rolls Out One-Click Event Tracking In GA4

Google simplifies analytics tracking with new one-click key event features in GA4, powered by machine learning.

  • Google released one-click event tracking in GA4 with two features: "Mark as key event" and "Create key event."
  • Machine learning identifies important site events automatically, eliminating manual setup time.
  • These features are now available for all GA4 properties and enable better tracking and reporting.
To streamline the setup of key events in Google Analytics 4 (GA4), Google has launched two new one-click recommendations: “Mark as key event” and “Create key event.”

These recommendations are designed to help you quickly identify and track your site’s most important user interactions.

Key Events In GA4

Key events in GA4 enable access to more helpful reports and insights.

By tracking key events, you can:

  • Get automatic insights and detailed event reports
  • Measure important user actions with conversions
  • Improve your Google Ads campaigns

Choosing which user interactions to mark as key events can be time-consuming, but Google’s recommendations simplify this.

With these updates, Google employs machine learning to highlight important site events to track.

Mark Existing Events As Key

The “Mark as Key Event” feature helps you find important events to track based on your property’s past data.

You can easily review these suggestions in GA4. With just one click, you can mark an event as key, which allows for better tracking and reporting.

Screenshot from x.com/googleanalytics, December 2024.

Generate New Key Events

The “Create Key Event” feature allows you to create events based on specific page views, such as a “Contact Us” page.

If you accept the suggestion, Google will automatically create and label the event as a key event, removing the need for manual setup.

Screenshot from x.com/googleanalytics, December 2024.

Availability

The key event recommendations are now live for all GA4 properties.

Featured Image: Vladimka production/Shutterstock

