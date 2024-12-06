Google Rolls Out One-Click Event Tracking In GA4

To streamline the setup of key events in Google Analytics 4 (GA4), Google has launched two new one-click recommendations: “Mark as key event” and “Create key event.”

These recommendations are designed to help you quickly identify and track your site’s most important user interactions.

Tracking the right events in your Google Analytics 4 property just got easier (and faster!) with two new streamlined recommendations: 🎯 "Mark as key event": Identifies an existing event and suggests marking it as key with a single click. 🚀 "Create key event": Suggests… pic.twitter.com/g0jGs1IG7n — Google Analytics (@googleanalytics) December 5, 2024

Key Events In GA4

Key events in GA4 enable access to more helpful reports and insights.

By tracking key events, you can:

Get automatic insights and detailed event reports

Measure important user actions with conversions

Improve your Google Ads campaigns

Choosing which user interactions to mark as key events can be time-consuming, but Google’s recommendations simplify this.

With these updates, Google employs machine learning to highlight important site events to track.

Mark Existing Events As Key

The “Mark as Key Event” feature helps you find important events to track based on your property’s past data.

You can easily review these suggestions in GA4. With just one click, you can mark an event as key, which allows for better tracking and reporting.

Generate New Key Events

The “Create Key Event” feature allows you to create events based on specific page views, such as a “Contact Us” page.

If you accept the suggestion, Google will automatically create and label the event as a key event, removing the need for manual setup.

Availability

The key event recommendations are now live for all GA4 properties.

