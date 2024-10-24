Google Revises URL Parameter Best Practices

In a recent update to its Search Central documentation, Google has added specific guidelines for URL parameter formatting.

The update brings parameter formatting recommendations from a faceted navigation blog post into the main URL structure documentation, making these guidelines more accessible.

Key Updates

The new documentation specifies that developers should use the following:

Equal signs (=) to separate key-value pairs

Ampersands (&) to connect multiple parameters

Google recommends against using alternative separators such as:

Colons and brackets

Single or double commas

Why This Matters

URL parameters play a role in website functionality, particularly for e-commerce sites and content management systems.

They control everything from product filtering and sorting to tracking codes and session IDs.

While powerful, they can create SEO challenges like duplicate content and crawl budget waste.

Proper parameter formatting ensures better crawling efficiency and can help prevent common indexing issues that affect search performance.

The documentation addresses broader URL parameter challenges, such as managing dynamic content generation, handling session IDs, and effectively implementing sorting parameters.

Previous Guidance

Before this update, developers had to reference an old blog post about faceted navigation to find specific URL parameter formatting guidelines.

Consolidating this information into the main guidelines makes it easier to find.

The updated documentation can be found in Google’s Search Central documentation under the Crawling and Indexing section.

Looking Ahead

If you’re using non-standard parameter formats, start planning a migration to the standard format. Ensure proper redirects, and monitor your crawl stats during the switch.

While Google has not said non-standard parameters will hurt rankings, this update clarifies what they prefer. New sites and redesigns should adhere to the standard format to avoid future headaches.

Featured Image: Vibe Images/Shutterstock