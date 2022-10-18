Google Reveals Top Search Trends For Halloween 2022

Google reveals the latest data on top Halloween costume searches in the US in an update to the Halloween Frightgeist website.

Halloween Frightgeist is a website powered by Google Trends designed to highlight popular costume ideas.

Google’s data can be helpful to marketers who work in related verticals and are looking to get high-value products in front of last-minute shoppers.

With two weeks left until Halloween, it’s not too late for one last marketing push before the season ends.

Data is limited to searches in the United States, though you can drill down into the data at a city and state level.

For example, businesses and marketers in the Santa Barbara area might be interested to learn that the most popular costume search is the 1980s. Local retailers can capitalize on this by running ads for retro-inspired products.

Let’s take a look at the top Halloween costume searches this year based on Google Trends data.

Top Halloween Costume Ideas In 2022

Top 20 Costume Ideas Overall

Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Stranger Things Fairy Pirate Rabbit Cheerleader Cowboy Harley Quinn Clown Vampire 1980s Hocus Pocus Pumpkin Chucky Doll Angel Batman Bear

For more data, see Google’s complete list, which contains over 100 costume ideas.

You can click on any of the costume ideas for more information, such as the locations where it’s being searched for the most.

If you want to see what’s trending in your state, you can switch the toggle at the top of the screen from ‘Nationally’ to ‘Locally.’

Or, you can click on ‘Costume Map’ and hover your cursor over different states for more information:

Source: Google

Featured Image: Screenshot from frightgeist.withgoogle.com/costumes, October 2022.