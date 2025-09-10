Google Retiring Core Web Vitals CrUX Dashboard

Google has announced that the CrUX Dashboard, the Looker Studio-based visualization tool for CrUX data, will be retired at the end of November 2025. The reason given for the deprecation is that it was not designed for “wide-scale” use and that Google has developed more scalable alternatives.

Why The CrUX Dashboard Is Being Retired

The CrUX Dashboard was built in Looker Studio to summarize monthly CrUX data. It gained popularity as Core Web Vitals became the de facto standard for how developers and SEOs measured performance.

Behind the scenes, however, the tool struggled to keep up with demand. According to the official Chrome announcement, it suffered “frequent outages, especially around the second Tuesday of each month when new data was published.”

The Chrome team concluded that while the dashboard showed the value of CrUX data, it was not built on the right technology.

Transition To Better Alternatives

To address these issues, Google launched the CrUX History API, which delivered weekly instead of monthly data, allowing more frequent monitoring of trends. The History API was faster and more scalable, leading to adoption by third-party tools.

In 2024, Google introduced CrUX Vis, which was more scalable and faster. Today, in 2025, CrUX Vis receives four to five times more users than the CrUX Dashboard, showing that users are increasingly moving to the newer tool.

What the Change Means for Users

Chrome will shut down the CrUX Connector to BigQuery in late November 2025. When this connector is removed, dashboards that depend on it will stop updating. Users who want to keep the old dashboard will need to connect directly to BigQuery with their own credentials. The announcement explains that the CrUX Connector infrastructure is unreliable and requires too much monitoring to maintain, which is why investment has shifted to the History API and CrUX Vis.

Some users have asked Google to postpone the shutdown until 2026, but the announcement makes it clear that this is not an option. Although the dashboard and its connector will be retired, the underlying BigQuery dataset will continue to be updated and supported. Google stated that it sees BigQuery as a valuable, longer-term public dataset.

Check out the CrUIX Vis tool here.

Read the original announcement:

CrUX Dashboard deprecation