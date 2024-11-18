Google Retires Search Console’s Page Experience Report

Google is removing the Page Experience report from Search Console to simplify its reporting interface.

Users will still have access to performance metrics through separate Core Web Vitals (CWV) and HTTPS reports.

The Page Experience report, which combined CWV and HTTPS data, is being discontinued to enhance navigation within Search Console, Google says:

“We’re removing the Page Experience report in Search Console. That page summarized data from the Core Web Vitals and the HTTPS reports, which will continue to be available as they are. We decided to remove this page to reduce unnecessary clutter within Search Console and simplify navigating to this information. We still encourage you to focus on providing a good page experience to your readers and monitoring the status of your sites page experience in the CWV and HTTPS reports.”

Core Web Vitals Reporting Continues

The Core Web Vitals report will continue to provide performance metrics, including:

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)

Interaction to Next Paint (INP)

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)

These metrics measure real-world user experience data, with performance grouped into “Poor,” “Needs Improvement,” and “Good” categories. The report maintains separate views for mobile and desktop performance, allowing site owners to monitor user experience across different platforms.

HTTPS Security Monitoring

The standalone HTTPS report will continue tracking the security status of indexed URLs, helping ensure your site meets Google’s security recommendations.

The report identifies specific issues such as:

Invalid SSL certificates

HTTP/HTTPS canonical conflicts

Sitemap configuration problems

Redirect chain issues

Impact On SEO Monitoring

While the consolidated Page Experience dashboard is being retired, Google emphasizes that page experience remains vital for site owners. Google encourages continued monitoring of these metrics through individual reports, which provide more detailed data for optimization efforts.

The change reflects Google’s ongoing efforts to streamline Search Console’s interface while maintaining access to crucial performance and security metrics that influence search performance and user experience.

