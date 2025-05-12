Google Reminds That Hreflang Tags Are Hints, Not Directives

A recent exchange between SEO professional Neil McCarthy and Google Search Advocate John Mueller has highlighted how Google treats hreflang tags.

McCarthy observed pages intended for Belgian French users (fr-be) appearing in France. Mueller clarified that hreflang is a suggestion, not a guarantee.

Here’s what this interaction shows us about hreflang, canonical tags, and international SEO.

French-Belgian Pages in French Search Results

McCarthy noticed that pages tagged for French-Belgian audiences were appearing in searches conducted from France.

In a screenshot shared on Bluesky, Google stated the result:

Contains the search terms

Is in French

“Seems coherent with this search, even if it usually appears in searches outside of France”

McCarthy asked whether Google was ignoring his hreflang instructions.

What Google Says About hreflang

Mueller replied:

“hreflang doesn’t guarantee indexing, so it can also just be that not all variations are indexed. And, if they are the same (eg fr-fr, fr-be), it’s common that one is chosen as canonical (they’re the same).”

In a follow-up, he added:

“I suspect this is a ‘same language’ case where our systems just try to simplify things for sites. Often hreflang will still swap out the URL, but reporting will be on the canonical URL.”

Key Takeaways

Hreflang is a Hint, Not a Command

Google uses hreflang as a suggestion for which regional URL to display. It doesn’t require that each version be indexed or shown separately.

Canonical Tags Can Override Variations

Google may select one as the canonical URL when two pages are nearly identical. That URL then receives all the indexing and reporting.

“Same Language” Simplification

If two pages share the same language, Google’s systems may group them. Even if hreflang presents the correct variant to users, metrics often consolidate into the canonical version.

What This Means for International SEO Teams

Add unique elements to each regional page. The more distinct the content, the less likely Google is to group it under one canonical URL.

In Google Search Console, verify which URL is shown as canonical. Don’t assume that hreflang tags alone will generate separate performance data.

Use VPNs or location-based testing tools to search from various countries. Ensure Google displays the correct pages for the intended audience.

Review Google’s official documentation on hreflang, sitemaps, and HTTP headers. Remember that hreflang signals are hints that work best alongside a solid site structure.

Next Steps for Marketers

International SEO can be complex, but clear strategies help:

Audit Your hreflang Setup: Check tag syntax, XML sitemaps, and HTTP header configurations. Review Page Similarity: Ensure each language-region version serves a unique user need. Monitor Continuously: Set up alerts for unexpected traffic patterns or drops in regional performance.

SEO teams can set realistic goals and fine-tune their international strategies by understanding hreflang’s limits and Google’s approach to canonical tags. Regular testing, precise localization, and vigilant monitoring will keep regional campaigns on track.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock