Google Publishes Tutorial On Identifying INP Issues

Google has published a video tutorial on identifying and resolving Interaction to Next Paint (INP) issues on websites.

The tutorial is timely as INP has recently replaced First Input Delay (FID) as a Core Web Vital, signaling a shift in how Google evaluates user experience.

Assessing & Optimizing INP Performance

The tutorial advises assessing your website’s current INP performance using tools like PageSpeed Insights and Chrome’s User Experience Report.

Aiming for the “good” threshold, which represents performance at the 75th percentile of page loads, would be best.

Developers can improve a website’s INP scores by diagnosing and addressing issues such as long-running JavaScript tasks, excessive main thread activity, or overly complex DOM structures.

Tutorial Walkthrough

The video walks viewers through using Chrome DevTools to pinpoint INP problems.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the steps covered in the tutorial:

Open Chrome DevTools: Start by opening the Chrome DevTools panel in your browser. You can do this by right-clicking on the page and selecting “Inspect” or by using the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+Shift+I (Windows) or Cmd+Option+I (Mac). Simulate a slower mobile device: In the DevTools panel, click the “Device Toggle” icon (which looks like a phone and tablet) to turn on the mobile display emulation. Then, click the “Network” tab and select “Mid-tier mobile” from the throttling dropdown menu to simulate a slower mobile connection. Record user interactions: Navigate to the “Performance” tab in DevTools and click on the “Record” button (the solid black circle). Interact with the website as a user would, clicking buttons or links that trigger actions. Once you’ve completed the interaction, click the “Stop” button (the solid red circle) to end the recording. Analyze the performance: After stopping the recording, you’ll see a performance graph. Click on the “Interactions” track to expand it. This track marks the time from when you clicked to when a response was shown on the screen. Align the interaction with the “Main” thread activity to identify long tasks causing slow interactions. Identify problematic code: In the “Summary” pane, you’ll find a link to the page source. Clicking on this link will take you to the code responsible for the slow interaction. From here, you can start diagnosing and fixing the issue.

Implications For SEO Professionals

The timing of this tutorial is relevant, as INP’s adoption as a Core Web Vital has implications for SEO.

Google’s decision to release this tutorial underscores the importance of adapting to the INP transition.

As the search engine continues to refine its methods for evaluating user experience, SEO professionals and web developers can ensure success by staying informed about the latest tools and best practices.

Related: Get Ready For Google’s INP Metric With These 5 Tools

In Summary

Google’s new video tutorial on identifying INP issues is valuable for SEO professionals and web developers looking to navigate this transition and deliver optimized websites.

Following the steps outlined in the tutorial and staying informed about the latest developments can help ensure your website remains competitive and provides an optimal user experience.

FAQ What are some common causes of poor INP scores, and how can they be addressed? Poor Interaction to Next Paint (INP) scores can result from various technical issues on a website. Some common causes and their solutions include: Long-running JavaScript tasks: Break up long tasks into smaller, asynchronous ones to avoid blocking the main thread.

Break up long tasks into smaller, asynchronous ones to avoid blocking the main thread. Excessive main thread activity: Optimize page elements that require significant processing power, like complex scripts or animations.

Optimize page elements that require significant processing power, like complex scripts or animations. Overly complex DOM structures: Simplify HTML, merge similar CSS selectors, and reduce the depth of your DOM tree where possible. SEO professionals and web developers can improve the site’s INP score by addressing these factors. What practical steps should marketers take to ensure their websites meet the “good” INP threshold? Marketers aiming to meet or exceed the “good” threshold for INP scores – reflecting performance at the 75th percentile of page loads – should take the following steps: Utilize tools like PageSpeed Insights and Chrome User Experience Report to gauge current INP performance.

Follow Google’s tutorial on identifying INP issues using Chrome DevTools for a detailed analysis.

Implement prescribed fixes such as optimizing JavaScript execution and reducing main thread load.

Featured Image: RYO Alexandre/Shutterstock