Google Product Studio Rolls Out To Additional Countries

Google just expanded Google Product Studio, its AI-powered tool for creating better product images, to more countries.

Originally launched in May 2023, this handy feature is built right into Merchant Center Next, the revamped hub for managing product listings.

It’s a game-changer for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and retailers looking to level up their visuals without breaking the bank—or spending hours in photo editing software.

What Is Google Product Studio?

At its core, it’s a tool that uses generative AI to help businesses enhance their product photos.

Whether you’re trying to grab attention in Shopping ads, make your images pop on organic search, or just keep up with competitors, this tool makes it quick and easy.

So, why should you care about Google Product Studio?

Well, let’s face it: consumers judge products by their visuals, and not everyone has the budget for professional photoshoots. That’s where Google Product Studio comes in, offering features like:

Background Removal and Replacement : Transform a cluttered image into a clean, professional-looking shot—or swap in a themed background for a seasonal promo.

: Transform a cluttered image into a clean, professional-looking shot—or swap in a themed background for a seasonal promo. Image Upscaling : Say goodbye to pixelated photos. Product Studio can upscale low-resolution images to make them shine.

: Say goodbye to pixelated photos. Product Studio can upscale low-resolution images to make them shine. Seasonal and Thematic Overlays: Want to add a holiday vibe or showcase a specific theme? It’s as simple as a few clicks.

Additionally, Product Studio now supports video generation, which launched just a few months ago.

These tools are especially useful for advertisers who need their listings to look polished without a lot of extra effort. Better visuals mean better click-through rates, which helps improve overall conversions and sales.

Where is Google Product Studio Available Now?

Until recently, Product Studio was only available in select regions, but this latest expansion means more merchants can now access it.

As of today, Product Studio is available in 15 new countries, including:

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Mexico

New Zealand

Norway

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Sweden

Turkey

Ukraine

With this expansion, Product Studio is now available in 30 countries, which has already been made available previously to:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Netherlands

Poland

Spain

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

The Continued Expansion of AI

In a world where e-commerce competition keeps heating up, Product Studio is a lifeline for retailers who want to stay ahead.

Better images don’t just look good—they drive results. And with this expansion, more merchants worldwide can take advantage of Google’s AI magic to bring their product listings to life.

As e-commerce continues to evolve, tools like this make it easier than ever to keep up—and stand out.

Google expects to roll out Product Studio to additional countries in the following months.