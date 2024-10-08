Google Launches Video Generation In Product Studio

Google just announced new AI-powered video creation capabilities in Product Studio today.

With over 50% of the market share shifting to digital video ads, this update makes video creation for brands of all sizes easier to enter the market.

Curious how to get started? Read on for the full update.

Video Generation Capabilities

Within Product Studio, marketers can now transform their current product images into high-quality, dynamic videos.

To get started, you’ll select the product you want featured, and then will choose a video theme.

The AI video generation tool can then customize the video to include specifics like:

Enhance images

Highlight product attributes

Match brand guidelines

Add audio

Customize headlines

Unique product callouts

And more.

To make it easier for advertisers, Google said “These videos can be downloaded to use across Ads campaigns, Merchant Center, your website, or other marketing channels.”

Video generation is available in Merchant Center, or the Google and YouTube app within Shopify.

How to Get Started

In order to start generating videos in Merchant Center, you’ll need to have brand information set up within the platform.

This includes your brand colors and logo.

Then, within Merchant Center Next, navigate to the “Products” page, then click “Product Studio.” To choose a product, click “Get started”.

From there, select the product you want to generate a new video for.

This is where you’ll select a theme and choose from a variety of the optional add-ons, like a headline or audio tracks.

The video generation can take a few minutes, and then you’ll have the option to generate a high-res video or download a low-res video for easy sharing capabilities.

Summary

As of the announcement, video generation in Product Studio is only available for merchants in the United States.

Google does plan to expand to additional countries in the near future, but no concrete timeline as of yet.

Creating product videos for cross-channel marketing efforts is about to get more streamlined for many advertisers, right in time for the holidays.

The update can save marketers valuable time and resources on creatives, which allows them to shift the focus on other high priority items that may arise during a busy Q4 season.