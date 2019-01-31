Google Produced 96% of US Mobile Search Visits in Q4 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

Google accounted for 96% of all US mobile organic search visits in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Organic search, in general, produced just under 26% of all site visits in Q4 2018, which is a half-point decline from Q3 2018.

This data was revealed in Merkle’s Q4 2018 Digital Marketing Report, which also includes statistics about paid search, social, and Amazon ads.

In this post, I will highlight the key findings related to organic search.

Organic Search in Q4 2018

Organic search visit share usually dips during Q4, as many brands are typically more invested in paid channels.

Total site visits produced by organic search grew a little less than 2% year-over-year in Q4 2018, down from nearly 6% growth in the previous quarter.

On mobile devices, organic searches produced 24% of site visits.

Organic search on mobile phones remained strong at 17% year-over-year, while desktop organic search visits declined 10% year-over-year.

Google

Google produced 93% of all US organic search visits in Q4 2018, up from 92% a year earlier.

Mobile devices produced 61% of Google organic search visits in Q4 2018.

Google organic search visits overall grew 3% in Q4 2018, and grew 12% on mobile.

Bing

Bing produced 4% of all US organic search visits in Q4 2018, and 2% of mobile search visits.

Bing saw a decline of 16% year-over-year in overall organic search visits but grew 2% on mobile.

DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo accounted for 0.4% of all organic search visits in Q4 2018 and 0.5% of mobile organic search visits.

DuckDuckGo organic search visits were up 34% year-over-year overall in Q4 2018, and grew 75% on mobile devices.

For more data related to paid search and organic & paid social in Q4 2018, download the full report here.