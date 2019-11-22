Try Now!
Google’s New Political Ad Policies & This Week’s News [PODCAST]

Christine Zirnheld
Christine Zirnheld Digital Marketer at Cypress North
Google’s New Political Ad Policies & This Week’s News [PODCAST]
We dissect all the digital marketing news you missed this week on Marketing O’Clock, part of the Search Engine Journal Podcast Network.

Greg Finn and Christine “Shep” Zirneheld will get you up-to-date on the latest PPC, SEO, and social media marketing news before the weekend.

This week, we play an exciting game of name that social media CEO, Greg shares his life story via meatball recipe, and we cover these trending stories:

Google updates political ads policy

We’re getting political this week, covering Google’s new false claims policy, ad transparency measures, and which audience types won’t be available for political advertisers.

Search Console now reports product rich results data

Greg likes seeing more product data in Search Console for those products you’ve marked up.

Introducing TripAdvisor Media Manager

Shep tells you what you need to know before getting started with the new self-serve advertising platform that is designed for small businesses. However, we’re a little suspicious of TripAdvisor’s targeting recommendations.

Bing used BERT first

Bing is firing shots at Google, saying they used BERT in search results before Google did and they use it at a larger scale. Greg thinks there’s more than meets the eye here and compares two transformers (robots in disguise) as an example.

Plus, is Google Ads really looking out for the advertiser’s best interest? Amalia Fowler weighs in and serves up our Take of the Week.

In our lightning round, we’ll tell you:

  • Who the biggest “virtual influencers” are.
  • What Snapchat’s new political ad policy is.
  • When image search data disappeared from Search Console.
  • Why baby boomers love Snapchat,.
  • How to ensure your Google Ads strategy aligns with CCPA policy.

For more information on the news stories from this week, visit the Marketing O’Clock site.

Don’t forget to subscribe so you can stay-up-to-date on the latest digital marketing news!

