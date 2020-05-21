Google Launches New Podcast Promising Undocumented Information

Google is launching a new podcast which promises to live up to its name of “Search Off the Record.”

Google’s John Mueller, Martin Splitt, and Gary Illyes are teaming up to present a “mixed bag” of content about Google Search.

New Podcast from Google Webmasters 🦄🎙🎧@johnmu @g33konaut and @methode talk all things Google Search such as: 🗣trending topics in SEO

🖥Search Console features

🎉fun stories, and more! Find the full trailer and subscribe to Search Off the Record → https://t.co/8cQVTALyGD pic.twitter.com/iIUafSeIFr — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) May 21, 2020

If you’re wondering whether or not the podcast is worth listening to – Mueller says in the trailer the team will share information that hasn’t been documented before.

For example, some episodes will contain background information on the decision-making process behind launches.

The Google Search team will also share information about upcoming projects they’re currently working on.

What’s ‘Search Off the Record’ About?

Here’s how John Mueller introduces listeners to Search Off the Record in the trailer:

“This is a new podcast series that we’re trying out to try to give some behind the scenes insights into what goes on at Google when it comes to search and the communications around search. Our goal is not to be another source of documentation, but rather to just give some background information on [what’s on our minds.]”

Martin Splitt expands on this:

“So in this podcast we are trying to share a little bit with everyone who is interested in what we are thinking and working on, and what happens before things become public. So, like, little bits and pieces from our daily work as well as things we discover at events and on Twitter. A mixed bag, really.”

Why Should I Listen to It?

In explaining why he likes the name of the podcast, Mueller highlights what may be its greatest selling point.

“I kind of like the name ‘Search Off the Record’ because it’s a lot of the stuff that we do that’s not documented. Or kind of some of the information that leads to what we ended up documenting in the end. Which is kind of fun. Also, for some reason, it is recorded but not on records so technically we’re okay. Right?”

Gary Illyes chimes in with a lighthearted pitch, demonstrating that humor will be a key element of the podcast as well.

“We had other ideas for the names, and it’s probably great that we chose this name because other were like “Search Engine Square Table.” Why should you listen to our podcast? Primarily because we are really, really funny. Secondarily, because we have information that you don’t have. And you want that information badly because we talk about sofas, for example, and we talk about coffee occasionally. Well, actually, almost always. And robots.txt.”

Where Can I Listen to It?

So far, only the trailer is available.

Google has yet to publish its first full episode of Search Off the Record, but you can still subscribe now from the podcast app of your choice.

Alternatively, you can bookmark the URL where the podcast is be hosted, which will house all current and future episodes. See the podcast’s official page here.

Or you can stay tuned to our coverage at Search Engine Journal, as you can be sure the juiciest bits of undocumented information will be documented here.