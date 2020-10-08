A Rundown of Google Patents from the First Half of 2020

Want to discover all of the Google Search Patents of interest for the first six months of 2020?

Then read on. I’ve rounded them all up in this article for you.

I’ve categorized them to make it a bit easier for those looking to research in specific areas.

For those that already read patents, enjoy!

For those that have really never gotten into them, it might be a great time to start.

Understanding how search engines work is a huge advantage for any SEO professional.

It gives you a stronger sense of what might be happening and also to get a sense of where things might be going.

A bit of SEO “future-proofing,” if you will.

Google Assistant

Authorship

Conversational Search/Voice

Discover

Entities

Image Search

Indexing

Knowledge Graph

Local

Machine Learning

Mobile

Natural Language Processing



Neural Networks

Personalization

Predictive

Query Classification

Ranking / Scoring

Recommendation Engine

Searching

Semantic

Social Networking

Spam

Temporal

Videos

And that’s a wrap.

Next week, we’ll get back into the normal weekly awards with some analysis.

