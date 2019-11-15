Google Page Speed Badges, Combined Audiences & This Week’s News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

Catch up on trending digital marketing news by listening to this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, part of the Search Engine Journal Podcast Network.

This week, hosts Greg Finn and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are covering all the stories you need to know, form Google page speed badges to Instagram hiding likes and much more.

Read the top news from this week’s show:

Shep explains how Gooogle plans to identify pages with faster or slower page speeds after users click on them in the search results.

We also speculate on how they could expand this feature down the road and what it could mean for your site’s CTR.

We discuss the ever-expanding world of search campaign audience targeting. Plus, Shep and Greg tell you how to find the list of interests that Google thinks you have based on your browsing history. Apparently they’re big fans of Cricket and heavy metal.

Greg covers everything creators need to be prepared for in the wake of YouTube’s COPPA fine. We also have some recommendations for new, catchier names for the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, if anyone is asking.

Greg reports on Vouge’s traffic increase from Google Discover with plenty of movie references peppered in. We also discuss what this could mean for publishers and how they can prepare.

In our take of the week segment, we discuss this fiery copy rant from Joel Klettke.

Copy by committee will not be great copy. — Joel Klettke (@JoelKlettke) November 12, 2019

Plus, we’re covering an anti-spam feature on Google Maps, demographic bid adjustments in Google Ads, and a new Instagram feature that is most likely inspired by Tik Tok and possibly John Cena as well.

For more information on this week’s stories, head over to the Marketing O’Clock site. While you’re there, please be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss a single episode.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Cypress North