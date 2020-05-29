Start Now!
Google to Use Page Experience as a Ranking Factor & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

The Marketing O'Clock team discusses Google's announcement that user experience will be a ranking factor, the launch of Google Discovery ads, and more

Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld talk about the digital marketing news of the week, plus, deadbeat bird dads, dangerous methods for opening beer bottles, and complimentary shortbread cookies.

Here are this week’s top stories:

Google Page Experience Update

Google announced a future update that will consider the quality of the perceived user experience on a page in rankings.

Discovery Campaigns Launch Globally

Discovery ads can be in a responsive or carousel format and can run on YouTube, the discover feed in the Google app, and Gmail.

Retail Category Reporting in Google Ads

Ecommerce retailers who sell on Google search and shopping can now see retail category performance based on where their ads showed.

IGTV Monetization 

Instagram users may see ads before IGTV videos in the near future. Instagram also announced badges that allow users to donate to their favorite creators.

Then, we take a look at what normal Google users really think of the search engine.

We’ll answer these important digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

  • Who issued a new executive order that could mean big changes for social media companies?
  • What new attributes are available for Google My Business listings?
  • When can we expect audio tweets to roll out?
  • Where can you host your next virtual team meeting?
  • Why are Google search results getting pulled into YouTube?
  • How can you customize your columns in LinkedIn Campaign Manager?

If you enjoyed the show, visit the Marketing O’Clock site to read the articles we reported today and subscribe.

Thank you to our sponsors!

  • Ahrefs – An all-in-one SEO toolset that gives you the tools you need to rank your website in Google and get tons of search traffic.
  • Opteo – Helps Google Ads managers automate time-consuming manual tasks so they can spend more time on high-level strategy and creative work.
