Google Outage Disrupts Lens, Discover, & Voice Search Results

Google has confirmed an ongoing disruption that is preventing some results from appearing in Google Lens, Discover, and Voice Search.

According to the company’s Search Status Dashboard, the incident began on June 12 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A follow-up entry posted at 1:16 p.m. states:

“There’s an ongoing issue with serving Google Lens, Discover, and Voice Search results that’s affecting some users. We’re working on identifying the root cause. The next update will be within 12 hours.”

At press time, the disruption is still marked as “Incident affecting Serving,” meaning the underlying services remain online but are not consistently delivering results.

Why This Matters

Google Lens, the Discover feed, and Voice Search collectively drive significant traffic to publishers, ecommerce catalogs, and local businesses.

When any of these surfaces go dark or return incomplete results, sites that rely on them can experience abrupt drops in impressions and clicks.

What To Do Next

Check for sudden drops in Discover, image, or voice traffic starting around 1:00 p.m. PT. If you see a temporary decline that matches the time on Google’s dashboard, this is likely due to the outage, not a ranking change.

Share Google’s official dashboard notice with website stakeholders. Mention that there will be another update from Google in 12 hours and explain that performance should return to normal once the service is back up.

When Will Service Be Restored?

Google hasn’t offered an estimated time of full resolution, committing only to provide another status update within 12 hours of the 1:16 p.m. post.

Historically, incidents affecting a limited number of users have been fixed within hours, although larger issues can take longer to resolve.

Until Google publishes its next update, the safest assumption is that Lens, Discover, and Voice Search services will remain unpredictable.

The core web search experience is currently listed as “Available,” so blue-link ranking checks and traditional query troubleshooting can proceed as usual.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock