Google On Phantom Noindex Errors In Search Console

Google’s John Mueller recently answered a question about phantom noindex errors reported in Google Search Console. Mueller asserted that these reports may be real.

Noindex In Google Search Console

A noindex robots directive is one of the few commands that Google must obey, one of the few ways that a site owner can exercise control over Googlebot, Google’s indexer.

And yet it’s not totally uncommon for search console to report being unable to index a page because of a noindex directive that seemingly does not have a noindex directive on it, at least none that is visible in the HTML code.

When Google Search Console (GSC) reports “Submitted URL marked ‘noindex’,” it is reporting a seemingly contradictory situation:

The site asked Google to index the page via an entry in a Sitemap.

The page sent Google a signal not to index it (via a noindex directive).

It’s a confusing message from Search Console that a page is preventing Google from indexing it when that’s not something the publisher or SEO can observe is happening at the code level.

The person asking the question posted on Bluesky:

“For the past 4 months, the website has been experiencing a noindex error (in ‘robots’ meta tag) that refuses to disappear from Search Console. There is no noindex anywhere on the website nor robots.txt. We’ve already looked into this… What could be causing this error?”

Noindex Shows Only For Google

Google’s John Mueller answered the question, sharing that there were always a noindex showing to Google on the pages he’s examined where this kind of thing was happening.

Mueller responded:

“The cases I’ve seen in the past were where there was actually a noindex, just sometimes only shown to Google (which can still be very hard to debug). That said, feel free to DM me some example URLs.”

While Mueller didn’t elaborate on what can be going on, there are ways to troubleshoot this issue to find out what’s going on.

How To Troubleshoot Phantom Noindex Errors

It’s possible that there is a code somewhere that is causing a noindex to show just for Google. For example, it may have happened that a page at one time had a noindex on it and a server-side cache (like a caching plugin) or a CDN (like Cloudflare) has cached the HTTP headers from that time, which in turn would cause the old noindex header to be shown to Googlebot (because it frequently visits the site) while serving a fresh version to the site owner.

Checking the HTTP Header is easy, there are many HTTP header checkers like this one at KeyCDN or this one at SecurityHeaders.com.

A 520 server header response code is one that’s sent by Cloudflare when it’s blocking a user agent.

Screenshot: 520 Cloudflare Response Code

Below is a screenshot of a 200 server response code generated by cloudflare:

Screenshot: 200 Server Response Code

I checked the same URL using two different header checkers, with one header checker returning a a 520 (blocked) server response code and the other header checker sending a 200 (OK) response code. That shows how differently Cloudflare can respond to something like a header checker. Ideally, try checking with several header checkers to see if there’s a consistent 520 response from Cloudflare.

In the situation where a web page is showing something exclusively to Google that is otherwise not visible to someone looking at the code, what you need to do is to get Google to look at the page for you using an actual Google crawler and from a Google IP address. The way to do this is by dropping the URL into Google’s Rich Results Test. Google will dispatch a crawler from a Google IP address and if there’s something on the server (or a CDN) that’s showing a noindex, this will catch it. In addition to the structured data, the Rich Results test will also provide the HTTP response and a snapshot of the web page showing exactly what the server shows to Google.

When you run a URL through the Google Rich Results Test, the request:

Originates from Google’s Data Centers: The bot uses an actual Google IP address.

Passes Reverse DNS Checks: If the server, security plugin, or CDN checks the IP, it will resolve back to googlebot.com or google.com.

If the page is blocked by noindex, the tool will be unable to provide any structured data results. It should provide a status saying “Page not eligible” or “Crawl failed”. If you see that, click a link for “View Details” or expand the error section. It should show something like “Robots meta tag: noindex” or ‘noindex’ detected in ‘robots’ meta tag”.

This approach does not send the GoogleBot user agent, it uses the Google-InspectionTool/1.0 user agent string. That means if the server block is by IP address then this method will catch it.

Another angle to check is for the situation where a rogue noindex tag is specifically written to block GoogleBot, you can still spoof (mimic) the GoogleBot user agent string with Google’s own User Agent Switcher extension for Chrome or configure an app like Screaming Frog set to identify itself with the GoogleBot user agent and that should catch it.

Screenshot: Chrome User Agent Switcher

Phantom Noindex Errors In Search Console

These kinds of errors can feel like a pain to diagnose but before you throw your hands up in the air take some time to see if any of the steps outlined here will help identify the hidden reason that’s responsible for this issue.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/AYO Production