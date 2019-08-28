Google on Mobile-First Indexing: Be Patient, It Will Happen Eventually

Google’s message to site owners, with respect to mobile-first indexing, is to be patient because it will happen to your site eventually.

This topic came up multiple times throughout the course of the past week. Most recently it was discussed during a Google Webmaster Central hangout where the following question was asked:

“My site is still being crawled with a desktop crawler. How much time will it take to switch to mobile Googlebot?”

Google’s Martin Splitt, accompanied by John Mueller, took the reigns on this question saying it can take a while.

There’s no way to determine exactly when a site will be moved over to mobile-first indexing. There’s also no way of making it happen any faster.

Splitt reiterated what Mueller said in a video published a few days ago, which is site owners cannot opt in or out of mobile-first indexing.

So it cannot be avoided, nor can it be expedited. Assuming your site is ready for mobile-first indexing, the only thing you can do is be patient and wait it out.

There’s nothing to worry about if your site has not been moved to mobile-first indexing yet. As Splitt says: “It’ll be fine.”

Hear the full response in the video below, starting at the 25:08 mark:

“It can take a while. There’s another question [in the queue] that asks how can I switch to mobile Googlebot. There’s no way to opt in or out, we’re just progressively changing or moving sites to mobile-first indexing but there’s no way to tell you “oh yeah, next week it’s going to be you.” Be patient. It’ll happen. It’ll be fine.”