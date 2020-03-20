Google My Business Temporarily Removes Features Due to COVID-19

Google is temporarily removing some features from Google My Business as a result of limitations caused by the COVID-19 situation.

“During the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, we are taking steps to protect the health of our team members and reduce the need for people to come into our offices. As a result, there may be some temporary limitations and delays in support as we prioritize critical services.”

For the time being, these features will be temporarily limited or removed.

Reviews & Q&A

Google My Business will not be publishing any new reviews, review replies, or new Q&A until further notice. Existing reviews, review replies, and Q&A will still be visible.

Presumably, any newly submitted reviews, replies, and questions will eventually be published when Google has the resources to do so.

In a statement to Search Engine Journal, local marketing expert Bill Hartzer gave his thoughts on the decision to restrict these features:

“Most likely, Google is doing this because they want to make sure that the information provided is valid and from trusted sources. I can only imagine how quickly the Q&A could potentially get out of hand if they allowed anyone to answer questions.”

New Listings, Claims, and Verifications

During this time, the Google My Business support team will prioritize reviewing new listings, claims, and verifications for critical health-related businesses.

That means, with Google prioritizing critical services, other types of businesses can expect a delay for publication of new listings, claims, and verifications.

Business Information Edits

Google’s prioritization of critical services will also extend to reviewing business information edits.

This includes reviews for:

Changes to open and closed states

Special hours

Temporary closures

Business descriptions

Business attributes

If your business does not provide a critical, health-related service then it may be some time before you see any edits go live on your GMB listing.

Google Posts Not Affected

As far as I can tell, Google is not restricting Google Posts functionality. That means, if you have new updates to share with your customers, you can still use your GMB listing to publish posts.

That may change as time goes on, however, as these are unpredictable times we’re living through. Take advantage of Google Posts while it’s still available.

Source: Google My Business Help Center