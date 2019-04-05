Google My Business Profiles Will Display Product Catalogs on Desktop and Mobile

In an update to Google My Business profiles, product catalogs will now appear in desktop and mobile search results.

Previously, product catalogs would only appear in mobile search results. Now we know this isn’t a mobile-only feature.

Product catalogs are a fairly new addition to Google My Business pages, as they were first seen in use in October 2018.

Businesses can add products to a catalog by uploading a form in the ‘Products’ tab. This tool is called the product editor.

All items added through the product editor are eligible to appear in the product catalogs of Google My Business pages.

After uploading a product collection, when people view the GMB listing they will be able to browse through items in the new ‘Products’ tab.

What makes this feature even more valuable for retailers is that it’s free to use.

Small-to-medium sized businesses can upload product catalogs whether they’re advertisers or not.

So any business can use product catalogs to make their listing more attractive and engaging.

Now that product catalogs appear on desktop they’ll reach even more searchers as well.

Prior to this update, product catalogs did not appear in Google Maps search results and I believe that is still the case.

