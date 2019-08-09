Google My Business Lets Hotel Listings Customize Their Amenities

Hotel listings in Google My Business can now customize their services and amenities in a new “hotel attributes” section.

Now, hotel owners can edit their services and amenities in a specific “Hotel attributes” section of their Google My Business account. Learn more: https://t.co/690slzVtCS. — Google My Business (@GoogleMyBiz) August 9, 2019

By default, Google provides a summary of a hotel’s amenities which is pulled in automatically.

Now, if any of the information is incorrect, owners of the listings can edit it accordingly.

This can also help ensure that there are no important amenities missing from the Google My Business listing.

To edit hotel attributes, follow these steps:

Sign in to Google My Business.

Open the location you’d like to manage.

Click Info .

. Next to “Hotel attributes,” click Edit.

Search for the attribute you want to add and fill in the information. Then, click Save.

The ability to edit attributes is only available on desktop.