Google My Business Adds New Permissions to ‘Communications Manager’ Role

Google My Business has upgraded the ‘communications manager’ role to ‘site manager,’ which adds several new permissions.

Businesses that have multiple users managing their GMB listing should be aware of these new permissions.

Anyone who was designated as a communications manager in GMB is now capable of doing things they couldn’t do before.

Now, as site managers, the new capabilities include:

Create posts to promote events, share news, and more.

Update business hours, address, and phone number.

Manage information about amenities (e.g. free WiFi).

Site manager is the GMB role with the lowest level of permissions, behind ‘manager’ and ‘owner’ in that order.

Here’s a chart that compares the permissions of all three roles:

Google says it’s making these changes based on user feedback.

“Based on your feedback to enhance the role of communications managers on Google My Business, communications manager will be renamed to site managers.”

The changeover from communications manager to site manager will occur over the next few weeks.

