Google Marketing Live Announcements & More Digital Marketing News

This week on Marketing O’Clock, hosts Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are bringing you the news you need to know from Google Marketing Live 2021, without the fluff that No One asked for.

Listen to the episode on your favorite podcast player or watch on YouTube!

Google Marketing Live

At Google’s annual event, it was announced that image extensions are now out of beta and available globally in Google Ads. Plus, Target ROAS bidding is now available for Discovery and Video Action Campaigns and Performance Max campaigns are expanding.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Read More

June 2021 Core Update

Google announced and released their latest broad core update, the June 2021 Core Update, on June second. They also announced an upcoming core update that will roll out in July.

Later today, we are releasing a broad core update, as we do several times per year. It is called the June 2021 Core Update. Our guidance about such updates is here:https://t.co/e5ZQUA3RC6 This will be followed by the July 2021 Core update. Here’s more information about that… — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 2, 2021

Microsoft Unified Campaigns

Microsoft Advertising’s Unified Campaigns will act as a hub for multi-channel digital marketing campaigns. Campaigns will rely heavily on automation and will run on various networks including LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Read More

Take of the week

With all of the fire tweets about Google Marketing Live, it was hard to pick one winner. But we love Mark Irvine Unconditionally for this Hot & Cold take that had us Roaring with laughter.

2019 Google Marketing Live had me get nearly blackout when I met Katy Perry.#GML2021 had me listen to Alicia Keys tell me that she hated being marketed to while I sipped an iced coffee — Mark Irvine (@MarkIrvine89) May 27, 2021

ICYMI

Amalia Fowler is spilling her secrets to the perfect PPC audit.

Google Ads Audits – A 🧵 Join me as I audit an ads account. Disclaimer: There are so many ways to do this. Mine is not the only way. Nor is it necessarily the best way. #ppcchat #googleads #marketingtwitter — Amalia Fowler (@amaliaefowler) May 31, 2021

Lightning Round

We’re answering your burning digital marketing questions.

Who is answering marketers’ questions about Google Marketing Live?

What new local ad formats are coming to Google Ads?

When are Gmail campaigns becoming read-only?

Where can you now target users who are similar to your remarketing lists?

Why is transparency so important in Google News rankings?

How many SEO recommendations actually get implemented?

If you’re looking for more information on our show, head over to the Marketing O’Clock site. Be sure to subscribe and join us on Discord!

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Thank you to our sponsor, the US Search Awards! Enter your best work of the year before early bird access ends June 18th.

Featured Image Credit: Samanta Hanson, Cypress North