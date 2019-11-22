Google Makes YouTube Masthead Ads on TVs Available to All Advertisers

YouTube Masthead ads on TV screens are now widely available for all advertisers to buy on a CPM basis.

This announcement comes following successful test campaigns in select markets. In September, YouTube ran an open beta for advertisers to take over the YouTube Masthead on TVs.

FOX was among the companies testing the YouTube Masthead on TV screens over the past month, driving awareness for the show The Masked Singer.

Natalie Park, VP of Media, FOX says:

“This first-of-its-kind initiative reaches viewers where they live, right at their point of viewing, and with YouTube’s scale, it’s the perfect partnership and a fantastic way to promote our #1 show.”

Advertisers can purchase the YouTube Masthead as part of a cross-screen buy that runs on mobile, desktop and TV screens. The Masthead can also be purchased on a single-screen only basis, which runs only on TV screens.

You can preview what one of your ads may look like in the YouTube Masthead by using this tool.