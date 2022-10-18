Google Makes Audio Ads Available To All Advertisers

Google is making audio ads available to all advertisers, giving businesses more ways to reach music and podcast listeners on YouTube.

Previously, specific product categories were ineligible to run audio ads. With this broader rollout, it looks like Google is lifting the prior restrictions.

Google is also adding new targeting options to audio ads. Advertisers can now specifically reach podcast listeners.

Google announced these updates during Advertising Week New York, along with several other enhancements to YouTube advertising. Here’s more information about all the new features.

Google Audio Ads Broadly Available

Google cites data from Edison Research that finds YouTube is the second-most popular destination for listening to podcasts.

Now, all Google advertisers can reach podcast listeners with audio ads on YouTube.

Audio ads are also served to people who listen to music on YouTube. However, there’s an option to limit targeting to podcast listeners if that’s who you’re primarily interested in targeting.

For more about Google’s audio ads, including a complete walkthrough on creating them, see this detailed guide from Search Engine Journal’s Brooke Osmundson.

Other Updates To YouTube Ads

Moment Blast

YouTube is launching a new offering called “Moment Blast,” designed to reach viewers during events like live sports, movie releases, or product launches.

In an announcement, Google states:

“Moment Blast gives advertisers prime positioning on YouTube Select content on connected TVs (CTV) and other devices, plus a Branded Title Card and optional Masthead placement.”

Product Feeds In Discovery Ads

Google advertisers can now bring existing product feeds to Discovery ads on YouTube.

Discovery ads can appear in areas such as the top of the YouTube search results, the suggested videos section, or on the home page of the YouTube mobile app.

Previously, advertisers could use discovery ads to send users to a landing page, a lead form, or a YouTube video. Now they can also be used to direct users to product pages.

More information about product feeds in discovery ads will be announced at the YouTube Shopping holiday event on November 10.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Framalicious/Shutterstock