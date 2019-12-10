Google Launches Tool to Help Publishers Manage Content in Google News

Google has launched a new tool designed to help publishers manage how their content appears across Google products.

Google’s new Publisher Center merges two old tools – Google News Producer and Google News Publisher Center. In addition to merging the features of these tools, Google says the user experience and functionality is also improved.

In the same vein as the existing tools, Publisher Center is an interface that helps publishers submit, manage, and monetize their content in Google News.

The new Publisher Center has unique features that didn’t exist in the old tools. Publishers now have an easier way to manage their identity, such as adding different logos depending on whether the user has their phone set to light or dark mode.

Another new feature offers people that manage multiple publications an easier way to organize and switch between them. This includes improved permission settings, which allows for easier collaboration with colleagues.

Lastly, publishers no longer have to rely on RSS to configure sections in Google News – they can now point directly to URL. That means content for Google News will come directly from the web, similar to how Google indexes content for search results.

The new Publisher Center is available now in English, Spanish, French, and German. Google plans to expand this tool to more languages “soon.”